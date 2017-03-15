OHS Sports Roundup

By D. Mark Mitchell

Opelika High senior ‘Rock” Chambers won the prestigious Franklin D. Watkins Award, which annually honors the nation’s top senior African American male student-athlete, given at the Black Tie awards ceremony was held in Washington, D.C. Saturday night.

Chambers has signed a football scholarship to Duke University. The 6’3″ 300-pound senior, who aspires to be a cardiothoracic surgeon, has a 4.3 GPA, earned first team all-state and all-area honors and numerous academic awards.

Congratulations, Rakavious, you are a genuine class act.

OPELIKA TRACK

The new OHS track is almost complete. It needs stripes and fencing to be ready for a track meet. The new track will not be completed in time for the 2017 OHS track season. The primary reason is that crews can not paint the lanes if rain is in a three-day forecast. The fencing will be the last part of the $1 million track.

Opelika is expected to host two meets a year and the sectionals for 6A and other, smaller schools that do not have a track. These meets will bring in revenue for the Opelika track program.

COACHING

SEARCH

The Opelika City School System has had the head football coaching position posted for two weeks. Opelika School Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors, Assistant Superintendent Kenneth Burton, OHS Principal Farrell Seymore and three community members will conduct interviews which are expected over the next two weeks.

Dr. Neighbors is in no hurry but, if possible, would like to hire the new coach before April. The search will take as long as needed to find the right person to lead the Opelika football program.

Stay tuned for more details on the OHS track and new football coach.

BASEBALL

The Opelika High baseball team left last Friday for a three-day trip, stopping to play Park Crossing in Montgomery before heading to Tuscaloosa for a three games (a junior varsity and two varsity) against Northridge. The team planned a Sunday tour of Sewell Thomas Field (University of Alabama) and watching the Alabama and Arkansas-Pine Bluff game.

The Dawgs lost a marathon game Friday, 11-10, to Park Crossing at Patterson Field in Montgomery. They were not able to play Saturday in Tuscaloosa because of rain. The players did, however, enjoy the Sunday trip to Sewell Thomas Park and the Alabama-Pine Bluff game.

Opelika hosts Central of Phenix City today and Calera on Friday. The baseball team travels to Prattville for games Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Opelika High’s softball team defeated Russell County, 15-9, last week in Seale. Tori Baker led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits and five runs scored, Katie Young and Chloe Clark added three hits apiece and Kayla Veasley added two. Katie Young earned the win.

TENNIS

The OHS girls and boys tennis teams lost to rival Auburn High. The girls lost 9-1. Emma Grace Scullen earned the lone Opelika win.

The boys lost 6-3. Andy Huling and Wilson Hudson earned singles wins. The doubles team of Huling and Smith T earned the only other win.

DIXIE BOYS

BASEBALL

REGISTRATION, AGES -12-15 YEAR OLDS

The Opelika Dixie Boys Baseball League is currently holding registrations. The Baseball League is open to 12, 13, 14 and 15 year-olds who are interested in playing baseball. All players will be placed on a team. The cost is $45 per registrant which includes a cap and jersey.For more information, email D.Mark Mitchell at foxonthemark@yahoo.com

D.Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.