Yongsan Automotive USA establishing new facility in Opelika

Special to the Opelika Observer

During Tuesday’s Opelika City Council Meeting, Mayor Gary Fuller announced that Yongsan Automotive USA, Inc. will be establishing its first U.S. location in Opelika.

The company will lease an existing building on Jeter Avenue in the Fox Run Business Park. This announcement comes with an investment of more than $5.5 million for manufacturing equipment and building improvements and will create 150 new jobs during the next three years. The company is expected to begin operations mid-April of this year.

“We welcome Yongsan to Alabama as a great addition to our vibrant auto industry, which continues to grow at a rapid pace in Opelika and other communities across the state,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “We know that Yongsan will find success in Alabama, and we are grateful they chose to invest and create new jobs in our state.”

Yongsan Automotive USA, a supplier to Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama, produces Automotive Interior Parts, Sun visor, Seat Parts, and Luggage Trims. Yongsan Automotive USA is solely invested from Yongsan Co., based in Ulsan, South Korea. Yongsan is a tier-one supplier to Hyundai and Kia Motors. Yongsan is the leading company in the manufacturing of sophisticated leather covering interior trims for seats, arm rest, head rest, crash pad, and sun visors. For more information on Yongsan, visit their website at www.yong-san.co.kr.

“I am excited to welcome Yongsan to the Opelika community. We want businesses to grow and be successful here and we are glad to support them,” Fuller said. “We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Yongsan’s leaders and its employees.”

For more information, contact Deok Rae Kim, president of Yongsan Automotive, USA, Inc. at 334-704-4563 or City of Opelika economic development project manager John Sweatman at 334-705-5115.