2021-10-16 WAI Girls in Aviation

2021-10-16 WAI Girls in Aviation PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER

Hosted by Auburn University Aviation Center and Women in Aviation War Eagle Chapter, Girls in Aviation Day is a free educational, outreach event which hopes to inspire passion, exploration, learning and excitement of aviation and aerospace to children in the local community. The event Saturday featured aviation vendors and organizations, food trucks, airplanes on display and activities.