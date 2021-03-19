Vaccine eligibility expanded

Contributed by EAMC

As announced by Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris last week, vaccine eligibility is being expanded effective March 22. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone age 55 and older, anyone over age 16 with high-risk medical conditions, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and additional categories of essential workers listed under Phase 1C of the state’s vaccine plan.

“This is very welcomed news,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “We’re especially pleased that the people with high-risk medical conditions are being added as they are the ones most vulnerable of the remaining populations.”

Atkinson said that people who fall into the expanded coverage can go ahead and register at www.eastALcovidvaccine.com in preparation for self-scheduling an appointment. “In fact, as of 4 p.m. today, there were still time slots available for next Thursday and Friday (March 18 and 19) and the people newly added can sign up for one of those time slots until they run out,” he said.

As a reminder, time slots are only added Monday – Friday, and most become available around 8 a.m. each day. If a day is not showing any time slots, that means there are none available.

“OTHER” IMPORTANT DETAIL

With the addition of so many different groups, EAMC has decided to simply add a listing of “OTHER” to the groups eligible. “Anyone whose group was added today can select the “OTHER” category on the registration page,” Atkinson said. “We may end up adding each new group, but just adding “OTHER” was the fastest way for us to allow people to register right away.”

Vaccine registration link: www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login

ADPH Vaccine home page:www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/index.html.