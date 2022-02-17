Urgent Care for Children Begins Serving Auburn-Opelika Community in After-Hours

Pediatric urgent care opens doors to 19th clinic in the heart of Tiger Town

Urgent Care for Children (UC4C), a Birmingham-based pediatric urgent care provider, is now open and servicing families in the Auburn-Opelika area. The newest clinic sits at 2564 Enterprise Dr. This location is UC4C’s second clinic opening in 2022, and its 10th location in the state of Alabama as the company continues its rapid expansion across the Southeast.

“We began fulfilling our mission of providing quality care, convenient care and continuity of care for children during late nights and weekends in Birmingham just five years ago,” said UC4C Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Allury Arora-Lal. “We have since made a strong impression on families across the South and earned more than 5,000 five-star reviews. Our team of pediatric professionals is elated to bring our standard of care to the Auburn-Opelika community. Urgent Care for Children creates a continuum of care by supplementing the hours of local pediatric offices and providing an affordable alternative to the emergency room.”

The newest clinic is home to an on-site laboratory, x-ray and pharmacy.

“We’re thrilled to expand our network of services into the Auburn-Opelika market,” said Neal Owens, vice president of real estate for Urgent Care for Children. “We are conveniently located directly in front of Target with the Tiger Town Shopping Center which allows our location ease of access from every direction. We look forward to becoming the area’s trusted after-hours provider for convenient pediatric urgent care needs all 365 days of the year.”

The Auburn-Opelika clinic operates from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends. Patients are welcome to walk in or save their spots online. Urgent Care for Children will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside city officials and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce in the weeks to come.

ABOUT URGENT CARE FOR CHILDREN

Urgent Care for Children is a physician-founded pediatric urgent care provider with 19 clinics across the Southeast. UC4C’s licensed, on-site pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners offer acute diagnostic and treatment care for children ages zero to 21 with non-life-threatening needs. The company proudly runs the nation’s first sensory-inclusive urgent care facilities. For more information, visit www.childrensurgent.com or visit its Facebook and Instagram pages.