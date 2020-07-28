“Twice Baked” opens in downtown Opelika

By Wil Crews

Opelika Observer

The flames of the pandemic seem to burn ever brighter. They are not, however, cooling down Opelika’s newest restaurant.

Twice Baked, a BBQ restaurant that specializes in twice baked potatoes –– and of course a variety of smoked meats –– has opened in downtown Opelika on Railroad Avenue, next to Jefferson’s.

After occupying a location by the Goal Post Package Store in Auburn since August 2018, owner Joseph Shorter said he made the move to Opelika to expand the restaurant’s capacity.

“We can have more than just the college kids, it’s for everyone,” Shorter said.

Photo special to the Opelika Observer

The new location, surrounded by delicious eateries such as Niffer’s, Irish Bread Pub and more, stands out because of its spacious dining room and various advertising messages written on the storefront windows. ‘Don’t be a hater, come get the taters’ could intrigue even the most skeptical customers.

The restaurant is stocked with a conveniently placed bar, which Shorter said is slated to be operational in about a month, and an adjacent stage, where Twice Baked plans to host live musicians, Fortnite tournaments and other entertainment promotions.

The menu consists of everything from Philly cheese steaks, ribs, sloppy joes, wings and pulled pork, and, of course, the items after which the store is named –– its trademark twice baked potatoes. Additionally, there is a not-so-hidden secret that Twice Baked makes all its bread fresh and from scratch.

Shorter said that the Twice Baked staff is following current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. He asked customers to wear masks when entering the restaurant, but, ultimately left the decision up to the individual.

“My goal is to show other people that you can do what I can do, I’ve not always been this fortunate,” Shorter said.

He said that he also wants to take the time to help people in the community and give back to those in need.

“Another moral of mine, if you come in, you’re down and need someone to talk to, come up here to Twice Baked,” he said.