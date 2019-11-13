Trinity Christian School places third in national soccer tournament in October

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Trinity Christian School would like to thank all the generous supporters who sponsored their varsity boys soccer team for the National Association of Christian Athletes Soccer Tournament in Dayton, Tennessee on Oct. 22 to 26. Led by coaches Dick Hayley and Coach Calvin Kinney, Trinity won third place in Division III.

Back row left to right: Sawyer Waldrep, Ezra Creel, Caleb Van Horn, Daniel Shropshire, Josh Dean, James Middleton, Coach Calvin Kinney, Gabe Frazier, Ben Livingston, Chase Tucker and Ethan Kyles. Front row left to right: Grey Hayley, Gabriel Boone, Caleb Dean, Zach Rumfelt, Curt Johnson, Coach Dick Hayley, David Kuykendall, Clay Odom, Graham Mason and Gabriel Caballero.

Senior Clay Odom was named to the All-Tournament Team for his performance.