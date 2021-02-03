Trinity basketball returns from layoff

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

Before dismissing for a COVID-induced quarantine last week, the Trinity Christian Eagles split two games in the span of three days, starting with a crushing 61-17 loss to Lafayette Christian School. “Nothing positive to say about that one,” said Trinity Head Coach Paul Stith.

The Eagles bounced back from the disappointing performance nicely with a 59-29 win over Grace Christian. Brandon Riddle continued to flex the offensive prowess that he has shown all season, scoring a team-high 22 points. Kewis Reeves and Daniel Adams also finished in double figures with 18 and 11 points respectively.

Last week, Trinity had a COVID-19 layoff which led to the cancelation of its game against The Campus. The Eagles returned to play Ezekiel in Montgomery on Tuesday.

“[It’s] a challenge for us,” Stith said. “They beat us pretty badly the first time and we have juniors out due to COVID exposure.”

The results of the game were not available at the time of press.