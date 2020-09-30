Strut Your Mutt: Step Up To Save Lives

Courtesy of LCHS

Lee County Humane Society, along with hundreds of animal rescue groups across the country, is participating in the Best Friends Animal Society’s Strut Your Mutt Day, the virtual walk and fundraising event that saves the lives of dogs and cats in communities across the country.

Best Friends® Strut Your Mutt® launched more than two decades ago in Salt Lake City and expanded to several cities across the nation in 2010, with a commitment to help Best Friends Network partners raise critical funds for their life-saving work. But Best Friends realized that this successful fundraising event did not have to be tied to a few geographical venues and added Strut Your Mutt Day in 2011 as a virtual fundraising platform that Best Friends Network partners everywhere could tailor to their needs. This year more than ever, the virtual Strut Your Mutt Day will be an important tool to help animal shelters and rescue groups raise money toward saving the lives of homeless dogs and cats.

“We at LCHS are proud to be part of the Best Friends Strut Your Mutt Day celebration happening across the country,” said Sidney Hancock, the Lee County Humane Society Strut Your Mutt Day celebration outreach and development coordinator. “We are working with Best Friends towards the goal of taking this nation to no-kill by 2025. Working together we can accomplish great things in the nation, and right here at home for our dogs and cats. We love our community and we know you do too, so help us take action for the pets and people in our town. Join us in saving lives by participating in the Lee County Humane Society Strut Your Mutt Day.”

To sign up for Strut Your Mutt Day, please visit the website (strutyourmutt.org) and choose Lee County Humane Society when you register.

Lee County Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all membership fees and donations are tax deductible. Our mission is to advance humane treatment and responsible ownership of companion animals through community education, animal sheltering and adoption and alleviation of animal suffering. Our vision is to be the leading advocate for companion animals in our community. We envision a future in which animals are valued, pet overpopulation is eliminated and every adoptable companion animal has a loving and responsible home.

Follow Lee County Humane Society on Facebook.com/LeeCountyHumaneSociety, Twitter (@leecountyhumane) and Instagram (@leecountyhumanesociety).

About Best Friends Animal Society®

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters. In addition to running lifesaving programs in partnership with nearly 3,000 animal welfare groups across the country, Best Friends has lifesaving centers in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Salt Lake City, and operates the nation’s largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from an estimated 17 million per year to around 733,000. That means there are still about 2,000 dogs and cats killed every day in shelters, just because they don’t have safe places to call home. We are determined to bring the country to no-kill by the year 2025. Working collaboratively with shelters, rescue groups, other organizations and you, we will end the killing and Save Them All. To check out our community lifesaving dashboard and for more information, visit bestfriends.org.

Join the conversation on Facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsociety, Twitter (@BestFriends) and Instagram (@BestFriendsAnimalSociety).