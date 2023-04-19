Stone Martin Builders Executive Awarded for Leadership

CONTRIBUTED BY

An executive at Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama and the region, was selected for the 2023 Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity Affiliate Leadership Award. The nonprofit honored Paul Willis, director of purchasing and estimating, for his service in helping to create a simple, decent and affordable housing opportunity for a low-income family.

Last fall, Willis and Stone Martin Builders partnered with Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity to sponsor a new home building project in Auburn. Construction on the home began in October 2022 and was completed in December, just in time for a local family to move in before the holidays.

“We could not be prouder of Paul and his unwavering dedication to serving our community,” said Frank Plan, CEO of SMB. “Paul was the driving force behind Stone Martin Builders’ partnership with the Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity. He coordinated with our trade partners to manage donations of products, materials and volunteers, and worked tirelessly to ensure that the house was completed in time for the family to move in before Christmas.”

Willis currently serves as the president of the Storybook Farm Board and is an affiliate for Habitat for Humanity, where he works toward providing affordable housing to those in need. Willis is passionate about shaping the future of the Auburn community. He is also the team captain of the Intergovernmental Committee for the City of Auburn 2040 planning session and serves as a board member of the Commercial Development Authority for Auburn.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to receive this award, but all the glory goes to God,” Willis said. “It’s a true privilege to have the opportunity to work with organizations like Habitat and give back to the community through my job at Stone Martin Builders. I’m incredibly grateful to work for a company that values community involvement and is dedicated to making a positive impact in the places where we build. I still can’t believe I’m worthy of this recognition, but I am honored and appreciative, nonetheless.”

Willis and all the honorees were recognized at the Annual State Leadership Conference & Award Banquet held on April 5, 2023.

