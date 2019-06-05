Spencer Cancer Center to host open house June 11

By Kelly Daniel

For the Opelika

Observer

On Tuesday, June 11, the Cancer Center of EAMC will host an open house for the new Spencer Cancer Center facility from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. prior to the facility opening to see its first patients on June 17.

On June 4, administrators and physicians with the Cancer Center of EAMC held a media tour at the new building, which is located at 2501 Village Professional Drive in Opelika. Construction has been completed, and workers are adding the last finishing touches in anticipation of the center’s opening.

Doctors with The Cancer Center were present to share their perspective into the new facility’s opening. Dr. John Cabelka, a radiation oncologist, and Dr. Brandon Johnson, a medical oncologist, explained during the media tour that one of the great benefits of the new cancer center for patients is that everything that patients need for treatment is in one place and close to home.

Patients do not have to leave their families and support systems to travel to an unfamiliar city to receive the best treatment. Having everything in one location also reduces the stress of having to travel between offices and facilities to see doctors, receive their radiation and/or infusions, have blood drawn for lab tests, and pick up prescriptions. Additionally, the new facility has plenty of space to accommodate patients who wish to bring family members for support, which can help to improve treatment outcomes by providing a second set of ears for treatment instructions and recommendations.

The center features beautiful architecture, landscaping, and a view of the forest outside that is visible from treatment areas, all of which contribute to the calming and healing ambiance that the Cancer Center wishes to provide for patients.