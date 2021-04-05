Southern Christian Academy making plans for the future

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

Southern Christian Athletics is gearing up for a busy spring.

The class 501c-3 non-profit was started in 2020 with a goal of giving homeschooled junior high and high school students a chance to play sports. They also allow kids who attend private Christian schools to play sports if the school they attend does not offer the sport that the student athlete wants to play.

“Our mission has always been to provide a great place for homeschool kids to play sports and be part of a team,” said SCA Athletic Director Jason Scott. “We also love that kids from other local private Christian schools can play with us. These schools are doing a great job educating these students, we are just here to provide a place for their athletes to play the sport they are most passionate about.”

Following a promising fall and winter sports season, and coinciding with the warmer weather, SCA is ready to go full bloom in the upcoming months. To do so, the Patriots have a number of things already planned in 2021.

For starters, SCA will be joining the Alabama Christian Sports Conference this year. This will allow more for easier and more flexible scheduling – something that cannot be understated after seeing the continued affects the pandemic has had on sports at all levels.

ACSC Chairman Mike Long said he was excited to have Southern Christian coming into the conference, according to Scott.

Furthermore, registration for fall 8-man football and girls volleyball has already begun and spring training begins in April.

Southern Christian is also planning a spring football jamboree at Moore Stadium in Opelika on Saturday, April 24. Although still in the final stages of confirming details, Scott said the jamboree will consist of four total teams, competing with both their JV and Varsity football squads.

Lastly, Southern Christian is planning to offer tennis, baseball, softball and cross country in 2021.

If you home school and would like your child to play sports for Southern Christian, contact Chastity Scott at patriots.sca@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/southernchristianpatriots.