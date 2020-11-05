Soil Collection Ceremony to be held Nov. 5

Contributed by the Lee

Country Remembrance Project

On behalf of the Lee County Remembrance Project (LCRP) and the Equal Justice Initiative, community members are invited to LCRP’s rescheduled Soil Collection Ceremony for Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. CST. This will be an evening of acknowledgment, lament and reflection as we remember John Moss, George Hart, Charles Humphries and Samuel Harris, four Black men who were victims of racial terror lynching in Lee County. LCRP invites you to join them for this virtual community event on their new website at www.leecountyremembrance.org or through Facebook Live.

In concert with the call to action from the Equal Justice Initiative, the Lee County Remembrance Project is a volunteer-based, community-driven initiative working to reconcile the racial violence that occurred in Lee County, Alabama. Using a truth and reconciliation framework, it works to confront the history of racial terror in Lee County and engage in the discussions necessary overcome its persistent legacy.

Learn more at www.leecountyremembrance.org