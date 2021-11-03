Snopelika, Other Christmas Events Return to Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual community Christmas events including Snopelika on Nov. 30 and a Christmas parade on Dev. 4 in downtown Opelika.

Snopelika will be a winter wonderland festival from 4:30 to 7 p.m. including a tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m as artificial snow falls throughout courthouse square. The Opelika Chamber is accepting vendors to participate during the event. Business owners and organizations can apply by completing an application here. The event will conclude with the Opelika High School marching band leading the community from Courthouse Square to the Opelika Christmas Tree at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Gary Fuller and the City Council will share a Christmas story before the official tree lighting. The event is brought to you by the presenting sponsor: Railroad Investment Group.

The Annual Opelika Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. This year’s parade event theme will be “St. Nick’s on the Tracks”. Floats, bands, trucks, and more will be led throughout downtown Opelika starting at 9th Street by the Courthouse. Those that would like to participate may complete an application here. The rain date is Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. The parade is brought to you by the presenting sponsor: Prewett Pest Control.

To learn more about Snopelika and the St. Nick’s on the Tracks parade, contact our head of events Mackenzie Poole.

