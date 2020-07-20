Smiths Station Disc Golf Course now open

Courtesy of

City of Smiths Station

Smiths Station Parks and Recreation Director Jason Stewart and Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland are pleased to announce that the “Smiths Station Disc Golf Course” is now open at the City’s Sports Complex.

The 18-hole, par-54 course, on Lee Road 242, encompasses the entire park, with the 1st hole located near the basketball courts and the 18th hole next to the Lee County Senior Center. Rated as an intermediate-level course, it will serve as a great introduction to the sport for beginners and a challenging practice location for experts, according to Stewart.

“We wanted to give people something to enjoy and do free of charge,” Stewart said. “It’s a great source of exercise and it’s something that kids of any age can also take on.”

The course has been added to the course directory on the UDisc app, which lists more than 10,000 other disc golf courses found around the United States.

“We’ve been planning this for over a year now, and I’m glad to see it finished and opened to the public. This is a great addition to our Sports Complex,” Copeland added.

Stewart said plans are to create leagues for adults and youth based on age, class and skill level that will participate in monthly tournaments. For those who do not own a disc and want to give the sport a try, Stewart said there will be a small station built where individuals can borrow and return them while at the course.

The course, along with the park, is open from dawn to dusk daily. Guests are encouraged to bring their own discs and source of hydration. A grand-opening event for the course is being planned for a later date.

For more information, contact Jason Stewart at 334-540-0492.