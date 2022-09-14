Shirley Ann Foster Strickland was born in Chambers County, Alabama, on Aug. 22, 1949. She peacefully passed away in Auburn, on Sept. 10, 2022, with family by her side.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and loved to spend her free time in the kitchen or feeding the many wild animals around her house. If she wasn’t home, she was with her beloved hair clients, helping them look their very best.

She is preceded in death by her parents LaVernie Foster and Sara Royster Foster, brothers Junior, Earl, Marshall, and Hershel Foster, sisters Fannie Mae Pettus, Evelyn Phillips, Margaret Seibel and Annie Grace Brand.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Strickland, son Ron (Amy) Strickland, daughter Dawn (Joe) Ficquette, grandchildren Nicole Strickland, Kyron Wingo, Hannah Strickland, Samantha Mendoza, Andrew Strickland, and Ellie Strickland, brother Houston (Elaine) Foster and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Sept.13 at at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. The graveside services followed at Garden Hill Cemetery. Her son-in-law Joe Ficquette officiated.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter of your choice.