Sharon Lovoy to host ‘Mediation: The Swiss Army Knife of Conflict’ workshop for chamber members; registration still open thru June 25

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will host “Mediation: The Swiss Army Knife of Conflict Resolution” workshop June 26 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Opelika Power Services. Sharon Lovoy, SPHR and owner of Lovoy’s Team Works, Inc., will present the workshop.

Lovoy is a training facilitator, executive coach, keynote speaker and intervention specialist in high stakes organizational challenges. She is a Certified Mediator through Harvard Law School Program of Instruction for Lawyers, Boston, Mass., and CDR, Boulder, Colo. Lovoy has had the privilege of working with more than 300 clients in the US and Canada.

Lovoy has worked with organizations such as Mercedes Benz USI, UAB Health Systems, Energen, the Southern Company and various state and city governments. She is also the pro bono trainer for Sozo Children International based in Birmingham, an organization that helps release Ugandan children from imprisonment in orphanages.

Participants will learn to:

● Resolve immediate problems.

● Recognize the costs of unresolved conflict.

● Establish what actions should be taken to promote intolerance for unhealthy behavior.

● Listen and translate to resolve immediate problems and lay the groundwork for healthy interactions in the future.

Participants in this session will receive useful, practical information that can be applied immediately on the job, including tools to resolve problems with their team, customers and management.

The cost for the workshop is $20 for Chambermembers and $25 for non-members. There is limited space, so advanced registration is required. The deadline to register is June 25 at 5 p.m. and can be found at www.opelikachamber.com. No refunds will be given after the deadline.