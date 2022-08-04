‘Sean of the South’ to Publish New Book

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

ALABAMA ––

From celebrated storyteller “Sean of the South” comes a laugh-out-loud funny true story of a loving relationship, a grand adventure and a promise kept. The book is set to be released Oct. 11 of this year.

It was only a few years after the starry-eyed young couple got married when scary news threatened to take the wind out of their sails. But Sean Dietrich’s wife, Jamie, wouldn’t let it. She dared to hope for and plan for a great big adventure, and she made him promise to do it with her.

For love and the promise of biscuits along the way, Sean –– who was never an athlete of any kind –– undertook the bike ride of a lifetime and lived to talk about it.

In this true-life tale, master storyteller Sean Dietrich –– also known as the beloved columnist and creator of the blog and podcast “Sean of the South” –– shares their hilarious, touching and sometimes terrifying story of the long bike ride to conquer The Great Allegheny Passage and the C&O Canal Towpath trail.

As you laugh out loud through every hard-won mile and lose yourself in his signature poignancy, you’ll experience a great adventure that, in the end, will remind you of what’s most important in life: the value of keeping your promises, and the importance of connection in your most treasured relationships.

A feel-good read you won’t be able to put down, “You Are My Sunshine” (Zondervan Books; 10/11/2022; ISBN: 9780310355786) dares you to hope for an adventure of your own.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Sean Dietrich is a columnist, novelist, and podcast host, known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Southern Living, Garden and Gun, The Tallahassee Democrat, Good Grit, South Magazine, Alabama Living, the Birmingham News, Thom Magazine and The Mobile Press Register. He has authored 13 books, and is the creator of the “Sean of the South” Podcast.

PRAISE FOR SEAN’S WRITING:

“Sean Dietrich can spin a story.” – Southern Living

“Sean Dietrich is Southern storytelling at its finest; reading his words is like sitting on a front porch with a mason jar of sweet tea, listening to your uncle weave a story you know in your heart is true, but there’s a little magic thrown in too.” – Annie Butterworth Jones, owner of The Bookshelf

“Southern Literature at its finest.” – Southern Literary Review