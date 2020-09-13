Ronald Wayne Ford, Sr. passed away at his home, Aug. 31, 2020. Wayne was born in Dallas County on Aug. 11, 1952, the son of Euit Nover Ford and Lily Pearl (Cook) Ford. His father passed away prior to his birth, and his sister, Ruth, passed away when Wayne was a young boy. He often spoke of how much he adored his sister and how he loved sharing nutty buddy ice creams with her. His mother later married Loyd Dewey Campbell who raised Wayne as his own son, along with his siblings, Raymond (Sherry) Campbell, Renee (Scott) Melton, Faye (James) Jones, Lynn (Kyle) Lawley, and Kaye (John) Rea.

Wayne attended Dallas County High School in Plantersville, Alabama and Wallace Community College of Selma. He enjoyed working hard and spent most of his career working as an electrician and in maintenance and robotics, until his recent retirement from Mando, Inc. He married Brenda Pearl Richey on June 2, 1972, and they had three children, Heather Wynne (Ford) Sellers, Ronald Wayne Ford, Jr.—“Bubba”, and Amy Ruth (Ford) Brandon. By marriage, David Earl Sellers, Jennifer Shea (Justice) Ford, and Jarrod Dwight Brandon, were added to the family and were loved as Wayne’s own children, and the absolute joy of Wayne’s life was the bond and laughter he shared with his grandchildren, Mackenzie Grayson Ford, Davis Benton Ford, William Reese Brandon, Jackson Ford Brandon, Dawson Edward Sellers, and a baby boy due Sept. 2020. Wayne loved his many nieces and nephews, and he had a special place in his heart for his granddogs.

Wayne was a Christian man who served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. Wayne served with his church mission team to build a church in North Alabama, and he gained lifelong friendships through that experience. He was an avid supporter of his children’s and grandchildren’s schools and athletics, always cheering them on with encouragement. Wayne loved to make others laugh. He loved to cook, especially on the grill, and he also had a passion for United States history and sports.

He is preceded in death by his father, Euit Nover Ford, mother, Lilly Pearl Campbell, father, Lloyd Dewey Campbell, infant brother, Eddie Ford, young sister, Sarah Ruth Ford, and brother in law, James Jones.

Wayne’s life was celebrated at his home on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. with family and close friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time.