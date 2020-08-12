Robin’s Nest Boutique opens new location in Opelika

By Will Fairless

Associate Editor

Robin’s Nest Boutique, a clothing and accessories store, has opened a new location in Opelika.

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store’s new location, 2770 Enterprise Drive, on Aug. 4.

Robin’s Nest opened in Phenix City, Alabama, in October 2014. Robin White, the owner, calls the store a testament to never giving up on her dreams.

Her story of opening the boutique, on its website (shoprobinsnest.com), explains that her decision to follow her dream of opening up a clothing boutique was motivated by her desire to do what she wants her daughter to do.

“I will never forget the day I decided to quit my job of 9 years to open Robin’s Nest Boutique,” White said on the site. “It was the same time I found out I was pregnant with my little girl. I knew that I had to what I would want my little girl, and that is follow your dreams.”

White’s dream of owning a clothing store was born of her bond with her grandmother, with whom she designed and made clothes for herself and her dolls.

She opened Robin’s Nest with the help of her husband, mother and aunt, and has now expanded to Opelika.

The store’s website and brick-and-mortar locations offer dresses, tops, shoes, accessories and much more.

“Of course, we want our business to prosper, however, the relationships and fellowships built along the way, have made a richer impact on our lives,” White said. “Thank you for allowing us to continue serve you and your fashionable needs.”