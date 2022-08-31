Rickey C. Holley, 66, of Opelika, passed away Aug. 22, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Holley was born March 18, 1956, in Montgomery County, Alabama, to Jack and Beulah Holley. He has lived in Lee County since 1995, where he attended Watoola United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Holley; children: Jason Holley (Kara), Amy Allen (Mitch); granddaughter: Peyton Allen; brother, Terry Holley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronnie Holley (Carol).

Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed.