Richard Jewell shows the harm of ‘fake news’; so how can we weed it out?

By Greg Markley

On July 30, 1996, I went to the XXVI Summer Olympics in Atlanta, but not to watch great athletes compete. Nor was I there to enjoy the festival-like atmosphere. I was at Centennial Park, where four days earlier, a bomb killed two people and injured more than 100 others. I drove the 101 miles from Opelika for a more serious reason: To show that we as Americans will not be afraid when madmen or madwomen attack us.

This column will deal with “fake news” and study how we can pluck out from the web, broadcast media, and print items that appear to be false. I will discuss how to separate spurious and deceitful items from honest ones. For a spell, I will use the Richard Jewell case as an example of “fake news” or dishonest communications that can brutally hurt the subject and his or her family.

On July 30, 1996, readers all across town heard that Richard Jewell was said by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to be a suspect in the bombing. Earlier, Jewell was considered a hero after locating the backpack that held the bomb. Jewell denied any role in the bombing and was cleared of wrongdoing 88 days later. In a recent film called Richard Jewell, the security guard’s lawyer tells him: “Your accusers are two of the most powerful forces in the world–The United States government and the media.”

In Jewell’s case, “fake news” elements included that he planted the bomb and went away from his assigned area to avoid the blast; that he and his best friend were gay and jointly did the bombing; and that since he had 7 or 8 rifles and guns he must be the bomber. When did owning a modest gun collection automatically mean someone is a danger to society? That’s silly.

None of those assertions was true. They came about because of a leaked comment by a FBI agent to an aggressive reporter. And the Bureau never acknowledged if they had other suspects. The killer, Eric Rudolph, was not on the FBI’s radar until another bombing occurred.

What happened to Jewell was a “media circus” that should not have happened.

As for “fake news,” Jonathan Bailey is a consultant for Plagiarism Today. He says “The good news is that, whether you’re researching a class paper or just scrolling through social media, spotting false news is fairly easy.” Bailey added, “All it takes is a bit of critical thinking and a willingness to do further research.” He has 5 tips I will write samples for based on where we are living.

It’s always necessary to check the source. Which one of these relates to us- – www.eng.auburn.edu/.ua https://www.eng.auburn.edu/

For a search for other sources, which of these below might pair well with a story that already has one source on the subject, which is Haley Center Catches On Fire; All Exams Cancelled Until Next Week (source: Associated Press).