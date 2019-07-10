Opelika to hold public meeting for Pepperell Branch Watershed Management Plan draft

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The City of Opelika has partnered with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Auburn University, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Keep Opelika Beautiful, Alabama Water Watch and other stakeholders on a grant to develop a Pepperell Branch Watershed Management Plan.

The steering committee has developed a draft Pepperell Branch Watershed Management Plan that is online for review and comment. The purpose of the plan is to characterize the watershed and to devise a local strategy to reduce the effects of pollution to the creeks. The plan opens opportunities to apply for funding to improve water quality in Opelika. The next step will be submitting a grant proposal to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management this month to help implement water quality improvement projects in the plan.

This is a great opportunity for citizens to get involved in improving their local water resources.

Citizens are invited to a public meeting to learn about the draft Pepperell Branch Management Plan. This meeting will be held July 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Opelika City Council Chambers located at 204 South 7th St.

For more information and to review sections of the plan visit www.aub.ie/pepperell and find future events on Facebook @cityofopelika.

The next Pepperell Branch Watershed Partnership meeting will be July 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Opelika Planning Commission Chamber, Public Works Building which is located at 700 Fox Trail. The meetings are always open to the public. During this meeting, the Steering Committee will vote to approve the Pepperell Branch Watershed Management Plan. The plan will then be submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for review.

This project is funded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management through a Clean Water Act Section 319(h) nonpoint source grant by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – Region 4.

For more information, contact City of Opelika Storm Water Coordinator John Harris at 334-705-5450 or Nikki Dictson with Alabama Cooperative Extension System at 979-575-4424.