Opelika Songwriters Festival announces new dates

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Opelika Songwriters Festival, originally scheduled to take place in Opelika on March 26 – 28, 2021, has been rescheduled and will now take place Oct. 15 – 17, 2021. All details, including performer lineup, participating venues and ticket on-sale date for the three-day festival will be announced soon.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and we are excited to bring the festival back for all of us to enjoy the energy of live music once again,” said event co-producer and owner of The Sound Wall in Opelika, Rob Slocumb.

About the Opelika Songwriters Festival:

The Opelika Songwriters Festival consists of multiple venues in Historic Downtown Opelika that are transformed into listening rooms and host over 40 singer-songwriters, from local artists to Grammy Award-winning performers, drawing attendees from across the Southeast. A festival pass gets fans access to every venue, giving them the opportunity to experience many different locations and songwriters over the weekend, as well as the quaint downtown area of Opelika. Rob and Jen Slocumb (a.k.a. Martha’s Trouble, and owners of The Sound Wall) founded the Opelika Songwriters Festival, which debuted Memorial Day Weekend 2019 in downtown Opelika.

The Opelika Songwriters Festival is produced by The Sound Wall and Russell Carter Artist Management (RCAM). RCAM has co-produced the prestigious 30A Songwriters Festival for over a decade on the northwest Florida coast.

