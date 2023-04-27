Opelika Slam Dunks the Junk

OPELIKA —

Through its “Don’t Be An Ope-Loser!” campaign, the city of Opelika hosted its annual “Slam Dunk the Junk” event in an effort to further educate and encourage visitors and citizens to keep the community clean. Opelika High School students painted trash cans which were placed around the city as a symbolic reminder of the event, and volunteering citizens gathered Saturday morning, April 22, at Courthouse Square in Opelika to be given the necessary supplies to pick up litter around a specific location in the city. A wellness fair was also present at Courthouse Square, along with prize giveaways and a snack for any who returned with collected trash.

Scroll through photos from the event below.

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER