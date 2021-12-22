Opelika Rental Property Registration Is Due Jan. 1

CONTRIBUTED BY

CITY OF OPELIKA

The city of Opelika reminds rental property owners that registration of rental properties is due no later than Jan. 1, 2022.

On Sept. 21, 2021, the city of Opelika approved an ordinance adopting a registration and inspection program for residential properties being rented within the city of Opelika. Registration began on Oct. 1, 2021.

The city is developing an app where landlords will be able to register properties. It will be available in the coming months.

Property owners can register at the link below. Please mail or bring in form and fee payment to Building Inspections.

The website is www.opelika-al.gov/894/Rental-Ordinance-Rental-Registration

Mailed applications can be sent to:

Building Inspections Office 700 Fox Trail Opelika, AL 36801

The office phone number is 334-705-5420.

Call the Planning Department at 334-705-5156 for more information.