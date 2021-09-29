Opelika Police to Host Illegal Narcotic Identification Class

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Opelika Police Department is hosting an Illegal Narcotic Identification Class on Thursday, Oct. 14. The class is for Opelika parents, educators and youth leaders who wish to gain additional knowledge and understanding of illegal narcotics and the affects it has within our community. The Narcotics Unit will educate attendees on the different types of illegal drugs, symptoms and behaviors, community trends and items to look for such as paraphernalia. Detectives will also be available to answer any questions.

“We continue to see drug abuse and overdose trends across the country due illegal drug use,” said Detective Division Captain Johnathan Clifton. “We hope parents, and anyone who interacts with our youth communities, will take advantage of this class to truly understand how to identify and prevent illegal drug usage.”

The class will be held at the Opelika Police Department located at 501 S. 10th St. from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is free and you can reserve your spot by emailing Allison Duke at aduke@opelika-al.gov.