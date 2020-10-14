Opelika Police Department Announces K9 Retirement

Courtesy of the

Opelika Police Department

The Opelika Police Department would like to announce the retirement of one of its K9s. Deajo, a Belgian Malinois, served the OPD since 2012 as a dual-purpose dog, specializing in patrol and narcotics. Deajo has been instrumental throughout his career in numerous searches and in facilitating felony arrests, including the apprehension of two violent offenders.

Deajo will spend his retirement with officer Jonathan Wilkerson, who has served as Deajo’s handler for the past eight years. Wilkerson has been with the OPD since April 2008 and has been a K9 officer since 2011. Deajo will join Wilkerson’s previous K9 partner, DJ, who was adopted after his retirement in late 2011.

“Deajo has been a part of my family for the past eight years and I am looking forward to helping him enjoy his well deserved retirement,” Wilkerson said.

The Opelika City Council formally authorized the retirement and transfer of ownership to Wilkerson on Tuesday.