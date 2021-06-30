Opelika Observer Earns Second General Excellence Award

By Opelika

Observer Staff

The Opelika Observer received a third-place General Excellence Award for its division in this year’s Alabama Press Association’s Best Media Awards competition. The General Excellence award is the top-category in the competition and recognizes the overall quality and consistent work of the publications honored in each division. The award was presented to Owner and Publisher, Michelle Key, during the annual summer convention held in Orange Beach last weekend.

The Observer also earned a Most-Improved award for the third year in a row. This year’s award was a second-place. In addition to those awards and the ones previously announced earlier in June, the Observer was awarded the following:

Third Place –

– Best Editorial Page or Section

– Best Use of Photos and Editorial Content

– Best Website

These additional five awards brings the Observer’s total for the 2021 Best Media Contest to a record-breaking 33 awards for the publication, plus six awards for LIVE Lee Magazine.

Key said that she is committed to continuing to strive for excellence.

“Giving the community our very best work is important to me. This year’s awards have just blown me away, but we cannot get complacent — we must continue to work hard every day to continue to provide the news coverage that the people of Lee County deserve.”