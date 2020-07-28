Opelika Nutrition: a refreshing take on health

By Wil Crews

Opelika Observer

Opelika Nutrition, a locally owned health and food store located at 1801 Market St. across from Southern Union Community College, provides customers with a nutritious and distinctive alternative to health food.

In general, the store offers low-carb, low-calorie and healthy food alternatives in the form of loaded teas and shakes. But there is much more to it than that.

All the products are gluten- and dairy-free, and the loaded teas are 24-calorie energy boosters packed with vitamins C and B12. The healthy meal replacement shakes range from 200-250 calories and boast 24 to 27 grams of protein.

They also feature “beauty” and “specialty” drinks that contain biotin and collagen –– supplements that are beneficial to healthy hair and skin care. And don’t forget the kids. Opelika Nutrition has a kid-friendly menu with drinks like the “mermaid,” “Iron Man” and their best-selling “Captain America,” which contains cherry and blue blast flavoring.

I tried the “Happy Camper,” a nutrient-rich loaded tea flavored with strawberry and pineapple. It was delicious!

The store, which was previously occupied by Expressions Cafe, provides a welcoming atmosphere and is furnished with functional yet quaint coffee bar style seating.

Owner and Opelika High School graduate Mallory Jenkins said that she was compelled to open Opelika Nutrition after continuously driving to Auburn for all her nutritious drink needs. “[Opening day] was better than expected, it was busy but it was fun,” Jenkins said. “I love this community, and it’s just good to see everybody and it’s really great to get involved.”

For a tasty pre- or post-workout meal, or just a refreshing afternoon treat, Opelika Nutrition is the perfect place to go.

Their hours are:

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In compliance with state-mandated health guidelines, Opelika Nutrition humbly request that customers wear a face mask when visiting the store.