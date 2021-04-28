Opelika Main Street to Host Annual On Tap Craft Beer Festival

Contributed by Opelika Main Street

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Opelika Main Street On Tap craft beer event. This year’s event will take place on Saturday May 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. Located along Opelika’s 1st Avenue, On Tap will feature more than 20 craft breweries from across the country.

“On Tap is a great annual event,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Any beer enthusiast should not miss it!”

Tickets can be purchased online at opelikamainstreet.org or in person at Heritage Gifts & Gourmet and Niffer’s Opelika. All proceeds from the event will go toward Opelika Main Street’s business assistance and beautification efforts.

Event sponsors include: Wind Creek Hotel and Casino, Stone Martin Builders, Auburn Opelika Tourism, Auburn Bank, River Bank & Trust, Opelika Observer, WLTZ-NBC 38, iHeart Radio and the Denson Group.

About Opelika Main Street: Founded in 1987, Opelika Main Street helps assist in success of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beatification projects, economic development efforts, business professional development programs and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to opelikamainstreet.org or by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.