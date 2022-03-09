Opelika Financial Health Initiative Expands

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

The city of Opelika kicked off its new Opelika Financial Health Initiative (OFHI) in November 2021. The city began a partnership with Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap, Jr. of The PRF Institute to help residents of Opelika develop a healthy financial strategy to improve their life today and in the future. Most recently, the OFHI expanded to offer classes for those in need.

PRF Institute and the city of Opelika will offer several life impacting sessions during the month of March. First, in honor of Women’s History Month, PRF has partnered with the Domestic Violence Intervention Center and will be leading a four-session series called, Financial Empowerment 4 Women. This will be a closed class for women within our community dealing with domestic violence situations.

Next, the team has partnered with Pastor Derek Thomas of Global Impact Church to host PRF for a two-part training on planning and savings. The Planning During a Pandemic class will be on March 23 and the Saving During a Pandemic class will be on March 30. Registration will be required for in-person attendance and for those who want to attend virtually. The time will be 6:30 p.m. CST for each class. Citizens can register at www.prfinstitute.org/resources starting March 7 or send an email to admin@prfinstitute.org now.

Over the past few months, the PRF Institute team has been consulting with citizens. They will resume scheduling and will begin follow-up consultations for those who have received their initial consultation. The topic of budgeting has been the greatest need for citizens; therefore, PRF Institute has partnered with a company to provide a high-class budgeting software for FREE to all those participating in the OFHI.

Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap said, “In addition, credit, debt and saving continue to be the areas where we are most helping our neighbors. We have also had a lot of conversations surrounding legacy and building generational wealth. We are appreciative to those who have allowed us to prepare their estate planning documents for them, and look forward to helping others in the community find financial security.”

For more information on how to sign up for financial health consultations, visit https://prfinstitute.org/resources/ or contact them at 334-759-4884; or contact Jessica Samuel at Opelika Power Services at 334-705-5172.