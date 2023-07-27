Opelika Falls Short in Junior Boys World Series

OPINION —

The city of Opelika and AO Tourism partnered to host the Dixie Boys Baseball (DBB) Junior World Series at West Ridge Park from July 21 through 26. The 12 team double-elimination tournament features teams representing 10 states, including Dothan and Opelika representing Alabama.

The festivities began Friday with a cookout for all the players and coaches at West Ridge Park prior to opening ceremonies. The meal included grilled burgers and all the fixings you would have for a cookout.

As 5 p.m. approached, teams gathered on the third base side as special guests made their way onto the field.

Guests included: Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith, ESG’s Michael Hilyer, AO Tourism’s Anthony Terling, Opelika Director of Parks and Recreation Sam Bailey, West Ridge Park Board Members Rusty Melnick and Jasper Snipes, First Baptist Church of Opelika’s Dr. Jeff Meyers, Melodie Wood and the Keynote Speaker Auburn University head baseball coach Butch Thompson.

The 12 teams paraded around the infield as they were introduced to the huge crowd which had gathered around Harrelson Field.

Opelika’s all-star team finished 1-2 after opening with a victory over Palestine (Texas).

The final four teams were playing Wednesday night but the games were not completed at press time.

As the Alabama DBB state director and (part-time) supervisor of West Ridge Park, I want to thank the following people: Terling, Fuller, Anders, Eddie Smith, Hilyer, Bailey, Robyn Bridges, Bruce Boyd, field technicians Doug, Willis and Logan and coach Thompson, press box workers Derek Lee, Van Riggs, Mr. and Mrs. Capps, Ryan and Jacob Donaldson, and my West Ridge staff members George, Jonathan “JJ”, Tommy Taylor, JD, Ben, Gabby, Walker, Brennan “Braiden” and Mathew.

FOX SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA DAYS PRESENTED BY ORTHOPAEDIC CLINIC

FOX Sports the Game 910-1310, iHeartRadio and the Orthopedic Clinic hosted its sixth annual “High School Media Days” at the Bottling Plant Event Center in downtown Opelika this week.

Twenty-two high school head coaches brought players to speak with multiple media outlets in one location over the course of the two-day event. Media members included TV stations from Montgomery and Columbus, print media including The Observer, OA News, The Auburn Villager, Valley Times, Alexander City Outlook and many online writers.

FOX Sports High School Media days was started by Riggs, Jeff Sasser and myself, seven years ago after talking to then Opelika High School head football coach Caleb Ross suggested we have the contacts and ability to host the event.

Special thanks to the Orthopedic Clinic for its continued support of high school athletics in our area. Thank you to CEO Terry Rosenthal, Director of Sports Medicine John Rich, Doctor Dooley, Wilson, Jones, Palmer and Sheils. The Ortho Clinic provides a Saturday morning clinic for athletes who may have been injured during games on Thursday or Friday night. They continue to be the regional Orthopedic excellence standard in East Alabama.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.