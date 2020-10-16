Opelika City Council passes resolution opposing quarry in Beulah

By Michelle Key

Publisher

The Opelika City Council passed a resolution formally opposing a proposed granite rock quarry in the Beulah community. The Auburn City Council issued a similar resolution last month, as did the City of Valley.

During the meeting, Mayor Gary Fuller

announced the reappointment of Mary Bryant to the Opelika Housing Authority for a term that will end on Oct. 18, 2025

presented an ‘Attagirl Award’ to Gwin Ligon for her dedication and superior work especially during the last six months of the pandemic.

presented proclamations for ‘Mona Burke Day’ and ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month.’

Burke was one of nine SilverSneakers members selected as finalists for this award, and a public online vote determined the national winner. The award is named for SilverSneakers founder, Mary Swanson, whose father served as the inspiration for the nationally acclaimed fitness program.

In other business, the council:

approved a request from Chickchick Porkpork Grill LLC DBA Chickchick Porkpork Grill Mookchi Bar for a restaurant retail liquor and retail beer on premise alcohol license

approved a request from Twice Baked LLC Dba Twice Baked Restaurant for a retail liquor and retail beer on-premise alcohol license

approved a request from Z and Z Cigar Company LLC for a lounge retail liquor class i and retail beer on-premise alcohol license

held public hearings and later voted to approved weed abatement assessments for the following properties:

– 1109 Magnolia St.

– 514 Old Columbus Rd.

– 105 Vaughan Ave.

– 209 N. 16th St.

– 915 York Ave.

– 308 Brannon Ave.

– 810 Williamson Ave.

approved a bid for the Opelika Fire Department for protective clothing

approved a proposal from IHeart Media for radio advertising services

approved a resolution for emergency repairs for an aeration mixer for public works

approved a resolution for emergency repairs on the I-85 Exits 60 and 62

approved the purchase of Google Software for the IT department

approved the purchase of Microsoft Software for the IT department

approved the purchase of 624 Toter 96 Gal. EVR II carts

approved the purchase of one 2021 Peterbilt 520 Daycab W/ McNeilus 2849 Side Loader Body

approved the purchase of one 2021 Peterbilt 520 W/ Heil Command SST 28CY

approved a resolution to authorize the retirement and disposition of a police service dog

approved an annual appropriation contract for the FY2021 with Alabama Cooperative Extension

approved an annual appropriation contract for the FY2021 with OIDA

approved a special appropriation to East Alabama Community Ballet

approved a special appropriation to Opelika Main Street to sponsor the downtown ‘Drive-Thru Trick or Treat’ event

approved a special appropriation for the annual health fair

approved six special appropriations from the Ward 1 Reserve Fund to several organizations and groups including: The Arts Association of East Alabama, Carver Primary School, Circles of Opelika, Envision Opelika, Opelika Learning Center and Covington Recreation Center

approved three special appropriations from the Ward 2 Reserve Fund to Knee High Foundation, the One Voice Shelter Coalition and Envision Opelika

approved two special appropriation from the Ward 3 Reserve Fund to Opelika City Schools General Fund and to Envision Opelika

approved the transfer of current year city council discretionary fund balances

approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance Section 2.2, 7.3 C to add Section 8.28, 8.28.2

approved the reappointment of Linda Summers to the Library Board for a term that will end on Oct. 19, 2024.

City Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday nights of every month. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. with a work session that will be held before the meeting. Work sessions and council meetings are open to the public and live-streamed via the city’s YouTube channel (Opelika City Gov).