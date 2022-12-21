Opelika City Council Approves Tax Abatements

BY MICHELLE KEY

MICHELLE@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA —

The Opelika City Council approved tax abatements for Car Tech LLC, HL Mando America Corporation and approved extensions of previously approved abatements for AGS America Incorporated and Golden State Foods.

The Mando project is expected to cost a little over $11 million, and the Car Tech project is valued at a nearly $18.5 million. The extensions will extend the construction deadlines to December 2023.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

• The council approved a request from DBMC Restaurants of Opelika, AL LLC doing business as Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, for a restaurant retail liquor and beer on premise license.

• The council approved a bid from Survey Equipment for the engineering department. The purchasing-revenue manager is hereby authorized to issue a purchase order to Earl Dudley LLC in the amount of $15,300.

• The council approved a change order request for purchase order No. 2300434 for the purchase of ammunition. The change order is being requested to change the brand originally ordered to the Hornady brand that was in stock; the total change order request is $1,300.

• The council approved the purchase of 96 Toter 64 gallon and 528 Toter 96 Gallon EVR II Universal/Nestable Carts in the amount of $38,663.

• The council approved the purchase of Envirosight Inspection Crawler Camera Sansom Equipment Co. as a sole source purchase not to exceed $282,291.80.

• The council approved the purchase of a LiveAction Software and Maintenance 3-year contract to be awarded to CDW Government Inc. for the amounts listed below:

– Year one payment due 30 days from invoice No. 1: $93,025.05

– Year two due 30 days from invoice No. 2: $93,025.05

– Year three due 30 days from invoice No. 3: $96,541.95. The total invoice amount will be $282,592.05.

• The council approved the purchase of a Varonis Software & Maintenance 3-year Contract for the Information Technology Department to renew the contract for a total cost of nearly $297,900 to be paid annually to SHI International Corp (“SHI”).

• The council approved a resolution for the execution of an Indemnification and Hold Harmless Agreement with Indian Pines Recreation Authority and to authorize prepayment of the special appropriation to Indian Pines Recreation Authority in the amount of $230,200.

• The council approved a request for a special use permit with AT&T at 2000 Steel St.

• The council approved a request for a special use permit with Verizon Wireless at 2404 Frederick Road.

• The council approved a request for an extension of special use permit with Dish Wireless at 54 Reeder Road.

• The council approved an annual appropriation contract for FY2023 with American Red Cross: East Alabama Chapter in the amount of $8,500.

• The council approved an annual appropriation for FY2023 with AO Discover! in the amount of $6,000.

• The council approved an annual appropriation for FY2023 with Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center in the amount of $5,000.

• The council voted to approve a quote from CDW Government for the renewal of the Google Workspace Enterprise Plus subscription in the amount of nearly $110,000.

• The ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map for 8.928 acres located at 1531 and 1617 1st Ave. from M-1 to a planned unit development (PUD) remained on the table at the request of the landowner.

• The council voted to amend the City Code of Ordinances for a speed limit change on Waverly Parkway and Hamilton Road.

• The council voted to remove the ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 209.71 acres of land located at 3200 Columbus Parkway at the owner’s request.

• The council voted to remove the ordinance for the annexation petition by Rodney and Laurie Jones to annex 209.71 acres of land located at 3200 Columbus Parkway (U.S. Highway 280) at the owner’s request.

• The council voted to appoint Patricia A. “Patsy” Jones to the Opelika Utilities Board for a term that will expire May 4, 2026.

• The council voted to appoint Jamie Lowe to the Lee Russell Council of Governments MPO Citizen Advisory Committee for a term that will expire Jan. 1, 2025.

• The council voted to reappoint Ken Ridley to the Lee Russell Council of Governments MPO Citizen Advisory Committee for a term that will expire Jan. 1, 2025.

The next city council meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 6 p.m.