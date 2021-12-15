Opelika Chamber Presents Quarterly Small Business Award

Contributed by

the opelika chamber of commerce

The Small Business of the Quarter Award was presented to Christie Ray Hill, State Farm Insurance Agent. Opelika Sheriff Jay Jones presented Christie Hill with the award at the Opelika Chamber’s Business Over Breakfast event held at The Marriott at Grand National in Opelika. This award is proudly sponsored by Metro City Bank.

Business Over Breakfast featured guest speaker Clark Jackson, representing the SE Region for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Jackson spoke on important happenings in today’s national political and business climate that can directly and indirectly affect the state of Alabama.

The event was presented by Glynn-Smith Chevrolet Buick-GMC. The Gold Sponsors were: Alabama Power, Baxter International, Opelika-Auburn News, Max Credit Union, City of Opelika, S & S Termite & Pest Control, Spectrum Reach, Aja Financial, First South Farm Credit.

Learn more about Christie Hill with State Farm here: www.chillwithsf.com/. She is located at 7512 AL Hwy 51 Opelika, Alabama, 36804 or call (334) 737-6811.

ABOUT THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber has been serving the Opelika business community for almost 80 years. The Opelika Chamber strives to be the recognized leader and advocate of the business community, acting as a catalyst for a thriving economic and entrepreneurial environment, collaborative community initiatives, and a better quality of life for its business owners and citizens alike. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, president and CEO, the team works diligently to fulfill the mission to build economic and member vitality through partnerships, programming, education and community involvement.