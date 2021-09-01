Opelika Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New 20 Under 40 Class

CONTRIBUTED BY

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 class of 20 Under 40. The 20 Under 40 program, under the direction of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, is a class comprised of 20 outstanding people under the age of 40 who live in Opelika, love Opelika and have a vested interest in shaping the direction of this city’s future.

The 20 Under 40 Board had numerous applications submitted making it a competitive application process. The goal of the 20 Under 40 Board of Directors is to bring together a diverse group of individuals who, through their knowledge, experience and talents will both compliment and challenge one another. The 20 Under 40 Board of Directors and Opelika Chamber are pleased to announce the following class members.

Andrew Pendola, Auburn University

Dani Nelson, Heritage House Lodging & Events

Jaci Lee, Achievement Center – EasterSeals

Jessica Bryant, Grace Mediation Services, LLC

Chase Higgins, Opelika Police Department

Beth Slaughter, State Farm Insurance

Brandon McCurdy, Auburn University Credit Union

Nicole Stroud, Lee-Russell Council of Governments

Alex Bradfield, Butcher Paper BBQ – Rob’s Ribs

Katie Kingston, AETNA

Catherine Mullikin, Lee County Literacy Coalition / Opelika Public Library

Chandler Johnson, Golden State Foods

Henry Williford, Hueman Collective

Janataka Hughley-Holmes, Compassionate Hands of Hope

Anastasia Schmidt, Baxter Healthcare, LLC

Sarah Huguley, East Alabama Health

Alexandria Wood, Lee County District Attorney’s Office

Natalie Carter, Opelika City Schools

Matt Mosley, City of Opelika

Chiquita Brooks, Southern Union State Community College

“We are thrilled with this year’s class of 20 under 40,” said Dr. Jason Bryant, chairman of the 20 under 40 Board of Directors. “Not only are they energetic and professional, but they are also ready to learn more and make an impact on their community. We are shaping future leaders through this program and this class is certainly full of them.”

The 20 under 40 program has continued to be a success for the Opelika community since its beginning in 2006. This year’s class will undergo intensive training on all things Opelika from a governmental, economic and community centered perspective. Throughout the year, the class will meet regularly and work collectively on a service project that will culminate with their graduation on May 24.

We are proud of the work that this program does to help shape young leaders within the Opelika community.

About the Opelika Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber has been serving the Opelika business community for almost 80 years. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, president and CEO, a staff of four work diligently to be the recognized leader and advocate of the business community, acting as a catalyst for a thriving economic and entrepreneurial environment, collaborative community initiatives and a better quality of life for its business owners and citizens alike. We’re building economic and member vitality through partnerships, programming, education and community involvement.