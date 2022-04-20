Opelika Celebrates Month of the Military Child With #PURPLEUPDAY

Contributed by

the city of Opelika

OPELIKA –

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the city of Opelika is wearing purple to celebrate the Month of the Military Child (MOMC).

The month of April is set aside to show appreciation for military children in the United States, officially known as the Month of the Military Child. The city of Opelika is a strong supporter of all branches of the military including all of the selfless family members left at home while loved ones are serving our country around the world.

Opelika did two things to celebrate MOMC as a community this past Tuesday, April 19. The city wants all citizens and employees to wear purple to support MOMC. The color purple is chosen for MOMC because it is the combination of all the colors of the military service branches. Opelika is also encouraging everyone to post MOMC graphics and logos on all social media platforms using #PurpleUp.

“I hope everyone in Opelika takes part in this day to honor these wonderful children who are a part of the amazing families that serve our country,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “We also support military service members and their families through our Career Path Internship Program.”

The Career Path Internships (CPI) Program provides soldiers a direct pathway to internships with various companies and organizations within the City of Opelika. Several months ago, Opelika was awarded approval to become part of a bigger program called Career Skills Program from the U.S. Department of the Army. Opelika is the first in the region to offer this amazing opportunity to our veterans.

To learn more about Month of the Military Child, visit https://www.militarychild.org/about/mission-vision.