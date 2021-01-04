Opelika Boys Basketball Coach Abruptly Resigns

Wesley Button named as Interim Head Coach

By D. Mark Mitchell



Prior to him leaving this summer to take a job at Enterprise High School, the Opelika High School Basketball program was led by John Wadsworth for 14 years.



OHS hired Emmanuel Brown as the new boys varsity coach over the summer.

Brown, despite not coaching basketball in 2018 and 2019, was hired by AD Mike Pugh to lead the boys basketball program.



Four games into the season, coach Brown abruptly resigned from his duties at OHS.

Opelika Principal, Dr. Farrell Seymore, confirmed the news Sunday night in an email to me.



Seymore thanked coach Brown and mentioned the health of his family played a factor in his resignation.

“Coach Brown decided to step down and take care of his family. We understand the importance of placing family as priority and wish him the best,” Seymore wrote in an email. “Coach Wesley Button has been named interim coach and will assume all coaching duties”.



No other information was made available by OHS or OCS. Brown hired his brother and two other assistants since he was hired at Opelika. One of his assistants, his brother, left in the Fall to take another job. The other two assistant coaches work at the Brown Center during the day.



Wesley Button is in his sixth season at OHS, teaching math and coaching basketball. Button takes over the team in a difficult time. The Bulldogs played at AHS Tuesday and start area play this week. Stay tuned for more details.