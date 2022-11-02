Opelika and Auburn Chambers Celebrate New Businesses

Left: The Little Art Collective recently opened in a micro-retail space at The Southerly Warehouse. The gallery features at least 10 local artists per month and now has 16.

Center: The local chambers held a ribbon cutting for Good Dog Bar & Dog Park in Auburn last week. The space is dog- and people-friendly, but you don’t have to bring a dog to enjoy the bar. One percent of sales are donated to local animal-related charities.

Right: The Opelika Chamber of Commerce held a three-in-one ribbon cutting celebrating POD (Party on Demand) LLC, Auto Spa and Always Forward Towing & Transport, LLC. All three businesses are veteran-owned and operated.

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER