OPD Accepting Applications for 2022 Citizens Police Academy

Contributed by

the city of Opelika

Opelika’s Citizens Police Academy is now accepting applications for the spring 2022 class. The eight-week class is organized by the Opelika Police Department and begins Thursday, March 31. Each week citizens will learn about various aspects of the police department. Topics include patrol, traffic, investigations, SWAT and K-9. During week seven, citizens will have the chance to experience real-life situations using our virtual reality training simulator, Apex Officer. Classes are held every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. There is no cost to attend the course, and upon completion, a graduation event is held.

“The Citizens Police Academy allows the community to step into the role of Police Officer in the city of Opelika,” said Police Chief Shane Healey. “You gain insight into the duties of an officer and are able to have conversations that you may not have been able to have otherwise. The relationships that are built over the eight weeks can be immeasurable.”

Citizens can learn more and apply online at www.opelika-al.gov/230/Citizens-Police-Academy. The deadline for applications is March 21.