OHS Wrestling falls to Auburn and Central, basketball teams rolling

On the Mark

By D. Mark Mitchell

WRESTLING

The Opelika High Wrestling Team hosted Auburn and Central in the Mainstreet gym last week.

The Tigers beat OHS, 39-24. Opelika received points from the following grapplers.

Derrik Hoyett (106 lbs.), Brayden Wilson (120 lbs.), Keon Brazier 152 lbs.), T’harra Brunson (160 lbs.), Landon Willis (182 lbs.) and Jack Pritchard (195 lbs.) combined to score 24 points.

The Red Devils dominated the Bulldogs, winning 60-15. Pedro Cabrera (113 lbs.), Brayden Wilson (120 lbs.) and Ari Brogdon (182 lbs.) scored points for Opelika.

Coach Jim Davis continues to coach a team with many underclassmen. Wrestling is one of the sports that’s “under the microscope” because of the contact between the wrestlers. All those participating in the sport deserve an “atta-boy” because of the unknown associated with two people in close contact on the mat.

BASKETBALL

The OHS Lady Bulldog Basketball team went 2-1 last week, beating Valley and LaFayette while losing to Eufaula.

OHS lost to Eufaula 62-35 in an area game. The Tigers, ranked second in 6A, were too much for the Lady Dogs. On a positive note, OHS senior Kaitlyn Bryant was given a commemorative ball during the game for her accomplishment of scoring 1,000 points in her high school basketball career.

Coach Devin Booth’s team then bounced back to beat area foe Valley by a score of 68-17 in Fairfax. Kaitlyn Bryant scored a game-high 14 points to lead Opelika. Haley Sanders and Cheridi Daniels scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Opelika ended the week beating LaFayette 80-56 in the Mainstreet Gym at OHS. Sanders (24 points) and Bryant (20 points) combined to lead the Lady Dogs. Ladajah Huguley and Ashanti Thomas added 12 points apiece.

The Opelika Boys’ team is 3-2 under interim coach Wesley Button, which makes the overall record 3-6, 2-1 in area games. I applaud the players on the basketball team. The players returned from Christmas break to learn newly hired Head Coach Emanuel Brown resigned and would not return. The kids rallied and have won three games in January after starting 0-4.

The Junior Varsity schedule was cancelled, after Brown resigned, due to lack of bus drivers. Coach Button said the kids on the JV are now on Varsity team.

The Lady Dogs improved to 7-7 overall and 2-1 in the Area. OHS girls and boys hosted Eufaula Tuesday night in a key area game. The results were not available at press time. Russell County travels to OHS Friday night in another area game.

AHSAA WINTER SPORTS

The Alabama High School Athletic Association continues to monitor winter sports and how teams are affected by COVID. The AHSAA Medical Advisory Committee evaluates data on a regular basis and is hoping that winter sports are able to finish the season.

The association is hoping spring sports are able to start and finish. Having these sports play outside is a huge positive. Stay tuned for details.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL OPENINGS ACROSS ALABAMA

Several high schools across Alabama have hired new coaches, while some schools are looking to fill vacancies. Vestavia Hills, Alma Bryant, McAdory, Benjamin Russell and Gulf Shores hired new head football coaches.

Russell County has not filled its vacant job after Warrior head coach Mark Rose resigned in the middle of the season. Charles Henderson opened up last week after Brad McCoy resigned. I am hearing Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby is the front runner for the Charles Henderson job. Rigby’s wife is the girls’ head basketball coach at Troy University.

I am hearing rumors of other coaches in East Alabama making a change. The open jobs across Alabama should be filled by the end of February in order for the new coach to be present prior to Spring. Stay tuned for details.