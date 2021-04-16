Sports OHS Track and Field teams wins Mike Spain Invitational By opelikaobserver - April 16, 2021 0 5 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Opelika High School hosted the Mike Spain outdoor Track & Field Invitational on Monday. The meet featured 14 schools from across the state competing in 40 events. OHS finished first overall at the meet. In team relays, the Bulldogs finished first in the girls 4x100 meter, boys 4x100 meter, boys 4x400 meter and boys 4x800 meter. The Bulldogs also had individual competitors finish first overall in 12 respective events. Jarell Stinson won the boys 100 meter; Niya Walton won the girls 100 meter hurdles and girls triple jump; Haley Sanders won the girls 200 meter; Caleb Phillips won the boys 400 meter and tied for first inn boys high jump; Kyrian Moss won the boys 800 meter; Brekin Gould won the girls 1600 meter; Trinity Love won girls discus; LeDamian Rowell tied for first in the boys high jump; LaJadan Tolbert won boys javelin; and Trevon Moore won boys shot put. 2021-04-12 Mike Spain Invitational 20212021-04-12 Mike Spain Invitational 20212021-04-12 Mike Spain Invitational 20212021-04-12 Mike Spain Invitational 20212021-04-12 Mike Spain Invitational 2021Opelika High School hosted the Mike Spain outdoor Track & Field Invitational on Monday. The meet featured 14 schools from across the state competing in 40 events. OHS finished first overall at the meet. In team relays, the Bulldogs finished first in the girls 4×100 meter, boys 4×100 meter, boys 4×400 meter and boys 4×800 meter. The Bulldogs also had individual competitors finish first overall in 12 respective events.Jarell Stinson won the boys 100 meter; Niya Walton won the girls 100 meter hurdles and girls triple jump; Haley Sanders won the girls 200 meter; Caleb Phillips won the boys 400 meter and tied for first inn boys high jump; Kyrian Moss won the boys 800 meter; Brekin Gould won the girls 1600 meter; Trinity Love won girls discus; LeDamian Rowell tied for first in the boys high jump; LaJadan Tolbert won boys javelin; and Trevon Moore won boys shot put.