OHS Class of ’98, Creates Honorary Scholarship, Hosting Homecoming Fundraiser  

OPELIKA —

The Opelika High School (OHS) class of 1998 has inaugurated a Foundation in honor of the late Dr. Don Roberts, former OHS principal. This need-based scholarship was established to assist high school seniors at Opelika High who are planning to attend college. The criteria for the scholarship are as follows: high school senior with an identified need (based on a statement of need from the applicant, in 500 words or less); minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5; two letters of recommendation from a teacher or school administrator, one of which indicates service in the community of Opelika. The scholarship applicants should submit their packets by Jan. 31, 2023. Applicants will be announced by March 30, 2023.

This scholarship was founded on the belief that the OHS Class of 1998 can make a difference in the community in which we were raised. It is the class of ‘98’s goal to facilitate the advancement of those who may otherwise not have the opportunity to attend an institute of higher learning. The class plans to continue its efforts of building up the Opelika community as a way of paying it forward for those generations to come.



Committee members of the OHS class of 1998 have powered the initiation of this foundation by hosting a Homecoming event, which will also serve as a fundraiser, to be held on Oct. 8, 2022, at the Bottling Plant Event Center in downtown Opelika from 6 p.m. to midnight. This is a free event and open to all who attended the Opelika School System under Roberts’ administration. The invite is extended to all his family members, friends and faculty. Donations for the foundation will be welcomed but not required for attendance. Inside the event, there will be live streaming of various college football games, music and dancing, 360-photo booth and a photographer on site to capture more memories. Happy Times & Sweet Sadie food trucks will also be available.