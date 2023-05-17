O Grows Farmers Market Opens for Summer Season

Summer is here and so is the weekly farmer’s market hosted by O Grows. The market sets up at the Southside Center for the Arts, located across from the Opelika Public Library at 1103 Glenn St., in Opelika. The market runs from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through early August. Local vendors offer fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, ice cream and more. Follow O Grows on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/opelikagrows.

Scroll through a few photos from O Grows on May 16, 2023.

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER