NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of

the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika,

Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-3 District (Low Density Residential District) to an I-1 District (Institutional District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

From the Northwest Corner of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 27 East; run

thence South 2, 704.27 feet to a point; run thence East 2,762.26 feet to a point located at the intersection of the Southeast margin of a 30 foot wide drainage easement and the Southerly margin of Carver Avenue, which point of Intersection is the POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed: FROM SAID

POINT OF BEGINNING run thence South 60° 54’ 0”; East along the South margin of the right-of-way of Carver Avenue for 69.80 feet to the point of intersection of the South margin of Carver Avenue and the West margin of the right-of-way of Toomer Street; run thence in a Southerly direction along the West margin of the right-of-way of Toomer Street along a curve bearing a radius of 321.90 feet for a distance of 114.41 feet; continue thence South 06° 01’32” East along the West margin of the right-of-way of Toomer Street for 72.30 feet; thence run North 82° 01’ 00” West for 206.60 feet; thence run North 00° 46’ 34” East for 41.86 feet to a point on the Southeast margin of a 30 foot wide drainage easement; run thence. North 44° 0’ 57”

East. along the Southeast margin of said drainage easement for 206.91 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.668 acres

The above-described property is located at 1600 Toomer Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

WITNESS my hand this the 14th day of August, 2019.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 08/14/19