IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CHILTON COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO.: DR-17-900185
ASHLEY LEE HOLT
PLAINTIFF VS.
TRAVIS LEE HOLT
DEFENDANT
NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION
Travis Lee Holt, the Defendant(s) in this divorce action and whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff, Ashley Lee Holt’s Complaint for Divorce by 30 days after the last date of publication of this notice or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2017-900185 in the Circuit Court of Chilton County, Alabama, for the relief sought by Plaintiff.
DONE, this the 21st day of August, 2019.
s/ Glenn McGriff
Glenn McGriff
Circuit Clerk, Chilton County, Alabama
Plaintiff’s Attorney:
Angie Avery Mayfield
PO Box 2158
Clanton, AL 35046
(205) 287-0282
angie@angiemayfieldlaw.com
