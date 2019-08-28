IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CHILTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-17-900185

ASHLEY LEE HOLT

PLAINTIFF VS.

TRAVIS LEE HOLT

DEFENDANT

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Travis Lee Holt, the Defendant(s) in this divorce action and whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff, Ashley Lee Holt’s Complaint for Divorce by 30 days after the last date of publication of this notice or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2017-900185 in the Circuit Court of Chilton County, Alabama, for the relief sought by Plaintiff.

DONE, this the 21st day of August, 2019.

s/ Glenn McGriff

Glenn McGriff

Circuit Clerk, Chilton County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Angie Avery Mayfield

PO Box 2158

Clanton, AL 35046

(205) 287-0282

angie@angiemayfieldlaw.com

Legal Run 08/28/19, 09/04/19, 09/11/19 & 09/18/19