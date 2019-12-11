IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA J. MAXWELL, Deceased
Case No. 2019-C-027
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters of Administration on the Estate of MARTHA J. MAXWELL, deceased having been granted to the undersigned, LARRY H. MAXWELL, on the 14th day of November, 2019, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
/s/ LARRY H. MAXWELL
Larry H. Maxwell,
Adminsitrator
