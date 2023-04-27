Noon Tunes Concert Series Returns in May

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

Starting this week, celebrate the arrival of summer as you join every Wednesday in May at Courthouse Square in Opelika for a free lunchtime concert.

Bring a brown bag lunch (or purchase lunch from a local restaurant), a quilt or lawn chair and relax by the fountain for an hour of unforgettable musical entertainment. South State Bank of Opelika will provide complimentary lemonade during the concerts.

The 2023 Noon Tunes schedule is as follows:

MAY 3: MURRAY BROWN BAND

Richard Murray and Rusty Brown play Country, Rock and Easy Listening. Recently they have been working with songwriters out of Muscle Shoals and working on a new CD. You can catch them playing around Auburn/Opelika and Lake Martin area playing weddings, corporate events, private parties and festivals. Find them on Facebook! Music makes the world go round.

MAY 10: LARCUS FULLER

Country and light rock songs that make you want to sing along.

MAY 17: MARTHA’S TROUBLE

Jen & Rob Slocumb are living their musical dream. Some of the most influential and well-respected music critics have paid tribute to the duo.

They have been listed and featured in Billboard Magazine, USA Today, AOL Music, XM Satellite Radio and Performing Songwriter. Their songs have received multiple awards, including Best Americana Album of the Year by Just Plain Folk Awards, their “Christmas Light” recording was selected as one of USA Today’s Top Holiday Albums, their cover of “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” was selected as one of Billboard Magazine’s Top 10 Cover Songs, and their recordings have been featured in several made-for-TV movies. Martha’s Trouble will also be playing at Summer Swing on July 25.

MAY 24: MUSE

Easy listening, vocal oriented acoustic soft rock played as only Muse can. Together for 44 years, Muse will perform fan favorites by artists such as the Eagles, Beatles, CSN, James Taylor, Van Morrison, Little Big Town, Jason Isbell and more. Muse will also be performing at Summer Swing on June 6.

MAY 31: STRAWBERRY WHINE

Mark Wilson and Jessica Walters perform music from today’s country artists such as Allison Krauss, Sugarland and Kenny Chesney. The father-daughter duo also performs tunes from classic rock artists such as the Allman Brothers, Eagles and Tom Petty. You can catch Crossroads at the Summer Swing Concert Series on June 13.

Community partners for Noon Tunes include the Opelika Chamber, The Observer, WKKR 97.7, MIX 96.7 and FOX SPORTS THE GAME 910-1310 AM.