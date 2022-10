The 18th annual Think Pink event at the Spencer Cancer Center at East Alabama Medical Center took place last Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The EAMC Foundation Breast Health Fund was established in 2004 to provide screening and diagnostic mammograms to uninsured women residing in East Alabama counties. The Breast Health Fund helps pay for mammograms, breast ultrasounds, breast MRIs, radiology-guided breast biopsies, surgical consults and post-mastectomy products. PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER